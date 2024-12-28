Illinois State plays UIC, aims for 5th straight victory

UIC Flames (8-4, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-4, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (8-4, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-4, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State comes into a matchup with UIC as winners of four consecutive games.

The Redbirds are 5-1 on their home court. Illinois State ranks second in the MVC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dalton Banks averaging 4.6.

The Flames are 0-1 in conference play. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Illinois State averages 80.1 points, 6.6 more per game than the 73.5 UIC gives up. UIC averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Illinois State gives up.

The Redbirds and Flames face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is averaging 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Redbirds.

Sasa Ciani is averaging 12.4 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.