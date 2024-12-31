Illinois hosts Washington after Ladine’s 40-point performance

Washington Huskies (10-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST…

Washington Huskies (10-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Illinois after Elle Ladine scored 40 points in Washington’s 90-71 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Fighting Illini are 9-0 in home games. Illinois scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-1 in conference games. Washington averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Illinois’ average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Genesis Bryant is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 12.8 points.

Ladine is averaging 15.9 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

