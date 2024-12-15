Illinois hosts Southern Indiana after Raley’s 26-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays Illinois after Meredith Raley scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 70-45 win over the Oakland City Mighty Oaks.

The Fighting Illini are 6-0 in home games. Illinois averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-2 on the road. Southern Indiana ranks sixth in the OVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Amiyah Buchanan averaging 2.0.

Illinois’ average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana scores 16.5 more points per game (74.1) than Illinois gives up (57.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Bostic is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

Raley is averaging 13.2 points for the Screaming Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.