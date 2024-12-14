Illinois hosts No. 1 Tennessee following Jakucionis’ 24-point performance

Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts No. 1 Tennessee after Kasparas Jakucionis scored 24 points in Illinois’ 86-80 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Fighting Illini are 6-0 in home games. Illinois leads college basketball with 31.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 7.6.

The Volunteers are 1-0 on the road. Tennessee averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game.

Illinois makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). Tennessee has shot at a 52.1% clip from the field this season, 14.7 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakucionis is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Fighting Illini.

Chaz Lanier is averaging 19.1 points for the Volunteers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.