Ihnen leads Liberty against Mississippi Valley State after 25-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-7) at Liberty Flames (8-1) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-7) at Liberty Flames (8-1)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -35; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts Mississippi Valley State after Isaiah Ihnen scored 25 points in Liberty’s 93-36 victory against the Central Penn Knights.

The Flames are 2-0 on their home court. Liberty averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 17.7 points per game.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-7 away from home. Mississippi Valley State is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Liberty averages 75.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 82.1 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Liberty allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Flames.

Arthur Tate is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.