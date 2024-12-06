Idaho visits Oregon State after Fallah’s 25-point showing

Idaho Vandals (4-5) at Oregon State Beavers (5-2) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Idaho…

Idaho Vandals (4-5) at Oregon State Beavers (5-2)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Idaho after Parsa Fallah scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 90-57 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Beavers have gone 5-1 in home games. Oregon State scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 19.0 points per game.

The Vandals are 1-3 in road games. Idaho has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

Oregon State makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (46.4%). Idaho averages 19.5 more points per game (77.6) than Oregon State gives up to opponents (58.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Beavers.

Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 12.4 points for the Vandals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.