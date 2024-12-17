Idaho takes on UC Davis following Nelson’s 20-point game

UC Davis Aggies (6-4, 2-0 Big West) at Idaho Vandals (7-2) Moscow; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts…

UC Davis Aggies (6-4, 2-0 Big West) at Idaho Vandals (7-2)

Moscow; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts UC Davis after Olivia Nelson scored 20 points in Idaho’s 71-56 victory against the Utah State Aggies.

The Vandals are 4-0 in home games. Idaho scores 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.8 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-3 on the road. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 6.6.

Idaho averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 4.2 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 13.3 more points per game (69.1) than Idaho allows to opponents (55.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosie Schweizer is scoring 13.0 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Vandals.

Tova Sabel is averaging 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.