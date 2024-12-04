Idaho State visits South Dakota after Forte’s 20-point showing

Idaho State Bengals (3-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes…

Idaho State Bengals (3-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (6-3)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Idaho State after Chase Forte scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 96-79 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Coyotes are 5-0 in home games. South Dakota averages 87.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Bengals are 1-4 on the road. Idaho State is seventh in the Big Sky with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jake O’Neil averaging 5.4.

South Dakota makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Idaho State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than South Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forte is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Coyotes.

Dylan Darling is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 assists for the Bengals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.