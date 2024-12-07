Idaho State to visit UMKC Saturday

Idaho State Bengals (4-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on…

Idaho State Bengals (4-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-6)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on Idaho State in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Kangaroos are 2-1 in home games. UMKC is the Summit leader with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tamia Ugass averaging 3.3.

The Bengals are 0-3 on the road. Idaho State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kacey Spink averaging 4.6.

UMKC is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than UMKC has given up to its opponents (41.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Contreras averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc.

Halle Wright is averaging 10.9 points for the Bengals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

