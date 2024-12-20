Idaho plays CSU Northridge after Nelson’s 20-point game

Idaho Vandals (7-3) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-8, 0-2 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho…

Idaho Vandals (7-3) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-8, 0-2 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays CSU Northridge after Olivia Nelson scored 20 points in Idaho’s 65-58 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Matadors have gone 1-3 at home. CSU Northridge has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Vandals are 3-2 on the road. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky with 14.2 assists per game led by Hope Hassmann averaging 3.3.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Edwards is shooting 40.3% and averaging 8.7 points for the Matadors.

Anja Bukvic averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

