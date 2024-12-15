Idaho hosts Utah State after Schweizer’s 21-point outing

Utah State Aggies (1-9) at Idaho Vandals (6-2) Moscow; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces Utah State after…

Utah State Aggies (1-9) at Idaho Vandals (6-2)

Moscow; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces Utah State after Rosie Schweizer scored 21 points in Idaho’s 76-54 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Vandals are 3-0 in home games. Idaho is seventh in the Big Sky with 14.3 assists per game led by Hope Hassmann averaging 3.4.

The Aggies are 0-5 in road games. Utah State is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Idaho scores 70.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 79.3 Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 34.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 33.3% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schweizer is shooting 59.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Vandals.

Mia Tarver is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10 points and 2.4 steals.

