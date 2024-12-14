Idaho hosts Kapic and UCSD

UCSD Tritons (8-2, 2-0 Big West) at Idaho Vandals (4-6) Moscow; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits Idaho…

UCSD Tritons (8-2, 2-0 Big West) at Idaho Vandals (4-6)

Moscow; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits Idaho after Nordin Kapic scored 25 points in UCSD’s 81-60 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Vandals have gone 3-1 at home. Idaho is ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Julius Mims leads the Vandals with 6.1 boards.

The Tritons are 1-1 on the road. UCSD ranks second in the Big West giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Idaho makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). UCSD averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Idaho gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Mrus is shooting 45.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Vandals.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 16.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Tritons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

