Hyder leads Cal Poly against Omaha after 29-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-7, 0-2 Big West) at Omaha Mavericks (4-9)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays Omaha after Jarred Hyder scored 29 points in Cal Poly’s 95-94 overtime victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Mavericks have gone 1-2 at home. Omaha has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mustangs are 2-6 on the road. Cal Poly is third in the Big West scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Owen Koonce averaging 8.7.

Omaha is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 46.4% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is averaging 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Hyder averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 84.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.