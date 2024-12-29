Hutson scores 20 as Northern Iowa defeats Southern Illinois 78-67

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jacob Hutson’s 20 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Southern Illinois 78-67 on Sunday. Hutson shot…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jacob Hutson’s 20 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Southern Illinois 78-67 on Sunday.

Hutson shot 7 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Panthers (8-5, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Tytan Anderson added 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line while he also had 10 rebounds. Max Weisbrod went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Jarrett Hensley finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Salukis (5-8, 0-2). Ali Abdou Dibba added 10 points for Southern Illinois. Drew Steffe had eight points.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 1:02 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Hutson led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-34 at the break. Northern Iowa turned a 13-point second-half lead into a 27-point advantage with a 14-0 run to make it a 73-46 lead with 8:38 left in the half. Hutson scored 10 second-half points in the matchup.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Northern Iowa hosts Belmont and Southern Illinois takes on Evansville at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

