Hutson and Northern Iowa host Belmont

Belmont Bruins (9-4, 1-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (8-5, 2-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Belmont after Jacob Hutson scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 78-67 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Panthers have gone 7-1 at home. Northern Iowa averages 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Bruins are 1-1 in MVC play. Belmont ranks sixth in the MVC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Walker averaging 2.0.

Northern Iowa makes 52.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (46.3%). Belmont has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The Panthers and Bruins meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hutson is averaging 13.7 points for the Panthers.

Jonathan Pierre is scoring 12.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

