Hutchins-Everett, Freeman score 16, James Madison defeats East Tennessee State 71-61

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Mark Freeman both had 16 points in James Madison’s 71-61 win over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

Hutchins-Everett had six rebounds for the Dukes (5-4). Freeman shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line. AJ Smith shot 3 of 9 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Quimari Peterson led the way for the Buccaneers (6-3) with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jaden Seymour added 18 points for East Tennessee State. John Buggs III also had 15 points.

