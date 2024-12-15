Hurley leads Vermont against Colgate after 21-point game

Vermont Catamounts (5-6) at Colgate Raiders (2-9) Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -1.5; over/under…

Vermont Catamounts (5-6) at Colgate Raiders (2-9)

Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -1.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits Colgate after TJ Hurley scored 21 points in Vermont’s 65-50 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Raiders have gone 1-1 in home games. Colgate has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Catamounts are 1-4 on the road. Vermont allows 66.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Colgate averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cox is averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raiders.

Hurley is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 14.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.