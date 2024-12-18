Hunter and No. 21 Memphis host Virginia

Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 0-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5;…

Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 0-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Memphis faces Virginia after Tyrese Hunter scored 23 points in Memphis’ 87-82 overtime win over the Clemson Tigers.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-0 in home games. Virginia is second in the ACC in team defense, allowing 60.2 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-0 on the road. Memphis ranks seventh in the AAC with 13.0 assists per game led by PJ Haggerty averaging 3.5.

Virginia’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 20.9 more points per game (81.1) than Virginia gives up (60.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc.

Hunter is shooting 51.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.