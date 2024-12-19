Howell leads Howard against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 30-point game

Howard Bison (6-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-2) Philadelphia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Saint Joseph’s…

Howard Bison (6-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-2)

Philadelphia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Destiny Howell scored 30 points in Howard’s 75-58 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 7-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bison are 3-3 in road games. Howard is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Howard scores 5.6 more points per game (60.4) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up to opponents (54.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Ziegler is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Hawks.

Saniyah King is averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

