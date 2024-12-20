Howard visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Howell’s 30-point performance

Howard Bison (6-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-2) Philadelphia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Saint…

Howard Bison (6-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-2)

Philadelphia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Destiny Howell scored 30 points in Howard’s 75-58 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Hawks are 3-1 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison are 3-3 in road games. Howard is fourth in the MEAC giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Howard allows. Howard averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Ziegler is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Hawks.

Howell is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.