Howard visits Hampton following Bristol’s 21-point game

Howard Bison (5-7) at Hampton Pirates (7-5, 1-0 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4.5;…

Howard Bison (5-7) at Hampton Pirates (7-5, 1-0 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces Howard after Wayne Bristol Jr. scored 21 points in Hampton’s 76-68 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Pirates have gone 4-1 at home. Hampton has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison are 1-4 on the road. Howard has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hampton is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Howard allows to opponents. Howard scores 9.3 more points per game (77.6) than Hampton gives up to opponents (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: George Beale is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.1 points.

Marcus Dockery is averaging 16.6 points for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.