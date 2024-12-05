Howard visits Catalon and Seton Hall

Howard Bison (5-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) South Orange, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall…

Howard Bison (5-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-2)

South Orange, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on Howard after Savannah Catalon scored 26 points in Seton Hall’s 59-53 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Pirates are 4-1 in home games. Seton Hall scores 65.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Bison are 3-1 on the road. Howard ranks second in the MEAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Howell averaging 4.0.

Seton Hall scores 65.7 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 61.4 Howard gives up. Howard’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is scoring 18.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Pirates.

Howell is averaging 17 points for the Bison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

