Howard visits Bristol and Hampton

Howard Bison (5-7) at Hampton Pirates (7-5, 1-0 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4.5;…

Howard Bison (5-7) at Hampton Pirates (7-5, 1-0 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays Howard after Wayne Bristol Jr. scored 21 points in Hampton’s 76-68 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Pirates are 4-1 in home games. Hampton ranks eighth in the CAA with 13.4 assists per game led by Noah Farrakhan averaging 2.5.

The Bison have gone 1-4 away from home. Howard is fifth in the MEAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Harris averaging 2.1.

Hampton’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Howard allows. Howard averages 9.3 more points per game (77.6) than Hampton gives up (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: George Beale is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.1 points.

Marcus Dockery is averaging 16.6 points for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.