Howard visits American on 4-game road slide

Howard Bison (6-8) at American Eagles (0-10)

Washington; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard will try to end its four-game road losing streak when the Bison play American.

The Eagles are 0-4 on their home court. American is 0-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bison have gone 3-4 away from home. Howard is the MEAC leader with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 3.9.

American averages 55.9 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 64.2 Howard allows. Howard averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilia Kay is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

Destiny Howell is averaging 15.6 points for the Bison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

