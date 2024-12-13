Howard takes on Army, looks to halt 3-game skid

Army Black Knights (7-1) at Howard Bison (5-5) Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard will try to stop…

Army Black Knights (7-1) at Howard Bison (5-5)

Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard will try to stop its three-game skid when the Bison take on Army.

The Bison have gone 2-2 at home. Howard ranks second in the MEAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 4.1.

The Black Knights are 4-0 on the road. Army is 2-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Howard scores 60.6 points, 5.6 more per game than the 55.0 Army gives up. Army has shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bison.

Trinity Hardy is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Black Knights.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.