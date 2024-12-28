Howard plays American, looks to stop road slide

Howard Bison (6-8) at American Eagles (0-10) Washington; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard will attempt to break its…

Howard Bison (6-8) at American Eagles (0-10)

Washington; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard will attempt to break its four-game road losing streak when the Bison face American.

The Eagles have gone 0-4 at home. American ranks fourth in the Patriot with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Koepke averaging 1.9.

The Bison are 3-4 on the road.

American’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Howard allows. Howard averages 60.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 70.7 American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilia Kay is scoring 10.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Eagles.

Destiny Howell is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.