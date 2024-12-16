Howard hosts Old Dominion after Buford’s 21-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-4) at Howard Bison (6-5) Washington; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits Howard after…

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-4) at Howard Bison (6-5)

Washington; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits Howard after En’Dya Buford scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 59-58 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Bison are 3-2 on their home court. Howard ranks third in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.5 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

The Monarchs are 1-2 on the road. Old Dominion ranks eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Mariah Clayton averaging 6.0.

Howard averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 3.7 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bison.

Buford is averaging 12.2 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Monarchs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.