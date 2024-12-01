Howard hosts Georgetown in cross-conference matchup

Georgetown Hoyas (3-3) at Howard Bison (5-2) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Georgetown play in non-conference…

Georgetown Hoyas (3-3) at Howard Bison (5-2)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Georgetown play in non-conference action.

The Bison are 2-1 in home games. Howard is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas have gone 1-1 away from home. Georgetown ranks second in the Big East with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Ariel Jenkins averaging 8.8.

Howard makes 38.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Georgetown averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bison.

Kelsey Ransom is averaging 19.2 points, seven rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Hoyas.

