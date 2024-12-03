Howard and Eastern Washington host South Dakota State

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-5) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-2) Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-5) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-2)

Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays South Dakota State after Peyton Howard scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 67-58 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Jackrabbits are 2-1 on their home court. South Dakota State is sixth in the Summit scoring 69.4 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Eastern Washington has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

South Dakota State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Eastern Washington has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Eastern Washington’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Howard is averaging 16.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles.

