Howard and Eastern Washington host South Dakota State

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-5) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-2)
Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays South Dakota State after Peyton Howard scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 67-58 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.
The Jackrabbits are 2-1 on their home court. South Dakota State is sixth in the Summit scoring 69.4 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.
The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Eastern Washington has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.
South Dakota State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Eastern Washington has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Eastern Washington’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.
Howard is averaging 16.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
