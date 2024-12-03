Houston takes on UT Arlington, aims to stop 3-game slide

Houston Cougars (2-6) at UT Arlington Mavericks (2-5) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to…

Houston Cougars (2-6) at UT Arlington Mavericks (2-5)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over UT Arlington.

The Mavericks are 1-0 in home games. UT Arlington is third in the WAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 6.0.

The Cougars are 0-2 on the road. Houston is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Arlington averages 65.4 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 60.6 Houston allows. Houston’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (39.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliyah Clark averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 24.0% from beyond the arc.

Laila Blair is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.2 points.

