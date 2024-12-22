Houston takes on Texas Tech following Merchant’s 30-point game

Houston Cougars (4-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays Texas…

Houston Cougars (4-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays Texas Tech after Kierra Merchant scored 30 points in Houston’s 98-40 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Red Raiders are 8-0 on their home court. Texas Tech is ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.5 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Cougars are 0-3 on the road. Houston is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

Texas Tech makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Houston has shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Cougars face off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Shavers is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 15.5 points and 1.8 steals.

Laila Blair is averaging 11.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

