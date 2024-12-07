Houston takes on SE Louisiana, seeks to halt 4-game slide

SE Louisiana Lions (6-2) at Houston Cougars (2-7) Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to stop…

SE Louisiana Lions (6-2) at Houston Cougars (2-7)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to stop its four-game skid when the Cougars take on SE Louisiana.

The Cougars have gone 2-2 at home. Houston allows 60.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Lions are 2-1 in road games. SE Louisiana is fifth in the Southland with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Lexi Alexander averaging 7.9.

Houston averages 56.0 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 54.6 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc.

Alexius Horne is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.5 points for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

