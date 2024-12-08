Houston Cougars take on the SE Louisiana Lions on 4-game skid

SE Louisiana Lions (6-2) at Houston Cougars (2-7) Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston aims to end its…

SE Louisiana Lions (6-2) at Houston Cougars (2-7)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston aims to end its four-game skid when the Cougars play SE Louisiana.

The Cougars are 2-2 in home games. Houston has a 0-5 record against teams above .500.

The Lions are 2-1 in road games. SE Louisiana ranks sixth in the Southland with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Lexi Alexander averaging 6.1.

Houston’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is shooting 29.5% and averaging 11.3 points for the Cougars.

Alexius Horne is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

