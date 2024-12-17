Houston Christian visits UL Monroe, aims to end road skid

Houston Christian Huskies (3-7, 1-1 Southland) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8) Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Houston Christian Huskies (3-7, 1-1 Southland) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8)

Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warhawks -5.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian travels to UL Monroe looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Warhawks have gone 3-3 in home games. UL Monroe scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-3 in road games. Houston Christian averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UL Monroe scores 73.0 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 72.1 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UL Monroe allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Warhawks.

Julian Mackey is averaging 13.6 points for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.