Houston Christian takes on Sam Houston, seeks 4th straight home win

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-3) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-5, 1-0 Southland)

Houston; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Huskies take on Sam Houston.

The Huskies are 4-1 on their home court. Houston Christian is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 20.1 turnovers per game.

The Bearkats have gone 1-3 away from home. Sam Houston is the leader in the CUSA allowing just 58.2 points per game while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Houston Christian’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 3.3 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of Houston Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is scoring 9.5 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Huskies.

Whitney Dunn is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 8.2 points.

