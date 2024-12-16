Houston Christian faces UL Monroe, looks to end road skid

Houston Christian Huskies (3-7, 1-1 Southland) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8) Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston…

Houston Christian Huskies (3-7, 1-1 Southland) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8)

Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian travels to UL Monroe looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Warhawks have gone 3-3 at home. UL Monroe is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies have gone 0-3 away from home. Houston Christian gives up 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

UL Monroe averages 73.0 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 72.1 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UL Monroe allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.2 points for the Warhawks.

Julian Mackey is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.