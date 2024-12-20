Houston Christian faces Sam Houston, looks for 4th straight home win

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-3) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-5, 1-0 Southland) Houston; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian…

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-3) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-5, 1-0 Southland)

Houston; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hosts Sam Houston aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Huskies are 4-1 in home games. Houston Christian leads the Southland with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tiffany Tullis averaging 9.6.

The Bearkats have gone 1-3 away from home. Sam Houston ranks ninth in the CUSA shooting 24.0% from 3-point range.

Houston Christian is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 38.6% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston scores 8.6 more points per game (68.2) than Houston Christian allows (59.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is shooting 28.8% and averaging 9.5 points for the Huskies.

Kaila Kelley is averaging 13.4 points for the Bearkats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

