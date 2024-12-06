Houston Christian faces Northwestern State following Dawkins’ 22-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (4-5, 1-0 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (3-6, 1-0 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (4-5, 1-0 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (3-6, 1-0 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces Northwestern State after Bryson Dawkins scored 22 points in Houston Christian’s 83-79 victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Huskies are 3-3 in home games. Houston Christian averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Demons are 1-0 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston Christian averages 69.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 67.8 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Houston Christian allows.

The Huskies and Demons meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Mackey is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Huskies.

Jon Sanders is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Demons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

