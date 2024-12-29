Houston Christian faces Northwestern State after Prim’s 21-point game

Northwestern State Demons (3-7, 0-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-6, 1-0 Southland) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (3-7, 0-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-6, 1-0 Southland)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hosts Northwestern State after Kierra Prim scored 21 points in Houston Christian’s 79-68 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Huskies are 4-2 in home games. Houston Christian is eighth in the Southland in team defense, giving up 61.5 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Demons have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is third in the Southland with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasmin Dixon averaging 4.2.

Houston Christian’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State has shot at a 37.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 37.5% shooting opponents of Houston Christian have averaged.

The Huskies and Demons meet Sunday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Huskies.

Mya Blake is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Demons.

