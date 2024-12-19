Houston Christian faces No. 12 Texas A&M after Mackey’s 32-point outing

Houston Christian Huskies (4-7, 1-1 Southland) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-2) College Station, Texas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-7, 1-1 Southland) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-2)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits No. 12 Texas A&M after Julian Mackey scored 32 points in Houston Christian’s 74-68 victory against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Aggies have gone 5-0 in home games. Texas A&M scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-3 on the road. Houston Christian is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M scores 74.6 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 71.7 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 16 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies.

Elijah Brooks is averaging 11 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

