Houston Christian and Texas A&M-Commerce square off for conference matchup

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-6) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-5)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cora Horvath and Texas A&M-Commerce visit Tiffany Tullis and Houston Christian in Southland play Saturday.

The Huskies have gone 2-1 at home. Houston Christian ranks seventh in the Southland in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Tullis paces the Huskies with 10.3 boards.

The Lions are 1-4 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Houston Christian’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce scores 11.4 more points per game (73.7) than Houston Christian allows to opponents (62.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is shooting 28.6% and averaging 7.7 points for the Huskies.

Jordyn Newsome is averaging 16.9 points for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

