Horne, SE Louisiana Lions to visit Kahrimanovic, McNeese Cowgirls

SE Louisiana Lions (7-3, 1-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (5-6)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alexius Horne and SE Louisiana take on Lyla Kahrimanovic and McNeese on Saturday.

The Cowgirls have gone 4-1 in home games.

The Lions are 1-0 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks ninth in the Southland with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheyanne Daniels averaging 2.5.

McNeese makes 40.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). SE Louisiana has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrielle Williams is averaging 5.4 points for the Cowgirls.

Horne is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.