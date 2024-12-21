Horne and the SE Louisiana Lions visit conference foe McNeese

SE Louisiana Lions (7-3, 1-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (5-6) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southland…

SE Louisiana Lions (7-3, 1-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (5-6)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes McNeese and SE Louisiana meet on Saturday.

The Cowgirls are 4-1 on their home court. McNeese ranks second in the Southland in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Mireia Yespes paces the Cowgirls with 6.7 boards.

The Lions are 1-0 in Southland play. SE Louisiana averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

McNeese averages 68.2 points, 12.1 more per game than the 56.1 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Davis is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging eight points.

Alexius Horne is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lions.

