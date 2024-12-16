Holy Cross visits Quinnipiac after Bennett’s 23-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-5) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays…

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-5) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-5, 2-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Holy Cross after Khaden Bennett scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 83-73 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 at home. Quinnipiac has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crusaders are 1-4 on the road. Holy Cross is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Quinnipiac averages 70.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 72.0 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 67.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 73.8 Quinnipiac gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mabrey is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.1 points.

Joe Nugent averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.