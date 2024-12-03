Holy Cross visits No. 2 UConn following Bueckers’ 29-point showing

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-3) at UConn Huskies (6-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn plays…

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-3) at UConn Huskies (6-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn plays Holy Cross after Paige Bueckers scored 29 points in UConn’s 73-60 victory against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Huskies have gone 3-0 at home. UConn is seventh in the Big East with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jana El Alfy averaging 2.2.

The Crusaders are 4-1 in road games. Holy Cross is fourth in the Patriot scoring 62.9 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

UConn makes 51.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Holy Cross averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Huskies.

Simone Foreman is averaging 14 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crusaders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

