Holy Cross hosts Stony Brook following Gonzalez’s 21-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-4)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Holy Cross after Zaida Gonzalez scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 64-55 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Crusaders are 0-2 on their home court. Holy Cross gives up 66.1 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Seawolves have gone 1-2 away from home. Stony Brook is eighth in the CAA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dallysshya Moreno averaging 1.9.

Holy Cross averages 61.5 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 58.4 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 53.0 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 66.1 Holy Cross allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simone Foreman is scoring 13.3 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Crusaders.

Gonzalez is shooting 33.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Seawolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

