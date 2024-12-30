Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Holt's 21 lead Sacramento…

Holt’s 21 lead Sacramento State over Bethesda (California) 78-38

The Associated Press

December 30, 2024, 6:12 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Holt scored 21 points as Sacramento State beat Bethesda (Calif.) 78-38 on Monday night.

Holt added 10 rebounds for the Hornets (4-9). Bowyn Beatty scored 11 points and added nine rebounds. Lachlan Brewer had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Cameron Durr led the way for the Flames with 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up