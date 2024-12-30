Holt’s 21 lead Sacramento State over Bethesda (California) 78-38

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Holt scored 21 points as Sacramento State beat Bethesda (Calif.) 78-38 on Monday night. Holt…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Holt scored 21 points as Sacramento State beat Bethesda (Calif.) 78-38 on Monday night.

Holt added 10 rebounds for the Hornets (4-9). Bowyn Beatty scored 11 points and added nine rebounds. Lachlan Brewer had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Cameron Durr led the way for the Flames with 15 points.

