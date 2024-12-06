Holt leads Sacramento State against Omaha after 24-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (3-7) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Omaha…

Omaha Mavericks (3-7) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-6)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Omaha after Jacob Holt scored 24 points in Sacramento State’s 80-59 loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Hornets have gone 1-2 in home games. Sacramento State averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mavericks are 1-4 in road games. Omaha has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Sacramento State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Neal averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

Tony Osburn is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 11.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.