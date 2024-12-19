Holloway and No. 20 Michigan host Akron

Michigan Wolverines (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Akron Zips (5-5) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20…

Michigan Wolverines (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Akron Zips (5-5)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan plays Akron after Mila Holloway scored 20 points in Michigan’s 72-62 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Zips have gone 4-1 at home. Akron is eighth in the MAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Kam’Ren Rhodes averaging 3.1.

The Wolverines play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Michigan ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Iullia Grabovskaia averaging 2.9.

Akron averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Michigan allows. Michigan averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teniesha Clarke is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Zips.

Syla Swords averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

