Hohn has 19, UC Irvine takes down Cal State Bakersfield 82-66

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn’s 19 points helped UC Irvine defeat Cal State Bakersfield 82-66 on Thursday.

Hohn also contributed eight assists for the Anteaters (9-0, 1-0 Big West Conference). Jurian Dixon scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor and 9 for 13 from the line and added three steals. Bent Leuchten shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds and three blocks.

Jemel Jones led the way for the Roadrunners (4-5, 0-1) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Bakersfield also got 18 points and eight rebounds from Corey Stephenson. Marvin McGhee also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

